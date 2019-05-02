CHICAGO (CBS)–Five men were arrested overnight Wednesday after breaking into vehicles in Chicago’s Loop Theatre District.
Just before midnight on May 1, police responded to a call of a group of men breaking into vehicles in a parking garage near State and Dearborn.
When police arrived, the mean took off running.
Police said one suspect tried to escape by running down to the Red Line station at Chicago Avenue.
That man was arrested, and police said the other four suspects were also taken into custody.