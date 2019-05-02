CHICAGO (CBS) — A day after going on strike, hundreds of staff members at the City Colleges of Chicago have reached a tentative contract agreement and will head back to work.
Approximately 450 full- and part-time clerical workers represented by the Federation of College Clerical and Technical Personnel had walked off the job and began picketing on Wednesday, following nearly three years of contract talks.
After 10 hours of negotiations on Wednesday, the two sides reached a tentative agreement, and the union suspended its strike.
“The City Colleges of Chicago staff and administration are proud to announce that we have come to a tentative agreement. We are dedicated to our work and our students and eager to get back to work. More details will be available in the coming days,” the two sides said in a joint statement Thursday morning.
The union must vote on the tentative agreement before it goes into effect. Terms of the deal were not announced.