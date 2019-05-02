  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Briana Rice, Hammond, Murder Charge, Northwest Indiana, Woman Runs Over Boyfriend

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana woman has been charged with murder for allegedly killing her boyfriend by driving over him twice with a car.

Briana Rice, 23, of Hammond, faces other charges, including voluntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, in the April 24 death of 25-year-old Terrondy Jones.

(Lake County Sheriff’s Department)

She appeared for an initial hearing Monday in Lake County during which a judge entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

The Post-Tribune reports that a witness told police she saw a couple arguing outside an East Chicago apartment before a man began walking away from a car. The witness said a woman driver then ran over the man twice before driving away from the scene.

Online court documents do not list the name of Rice’s court-appointed attorney.