CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police brought one Sarah E. Goode STEM Academy student into custody Thursday after they say they’ve been called to the school about 20 times since January for disturbances, reckless conduct and batteries.

Full on brawls have broken out in the halls. Concerned parents shared videos of the violent events with CBS 2.

“So if you have security guards, you have faculty, and you have police officers inside of the school, and they’re still fighting?” said Kayla Collins, whose brother goes to the school.

Parents and guardians like Collins have had enough.

“What are these kids fearing? Nothing,” she said. “What I saw today, they said 18 fights in a day, that is unacceptable. That is unacceptable. I don’t think any parent would like to send their kid to school knowing that they’re going to come home bruised up or in a fight.”

Like many, Collins handpicked the school for her brother because of the opportunities afforded to students for college credit and technology job prep.

“We send our kids to these good schools, so we can try to get them a good education,” she said.

But with more and more violence breaking out, her concerns are growing.

“I don’t want him to be afraid to come to school,” she said.

Collins said she’s working with other parents to push the school to make some changes including increased security and staff.

“We look at you to protect our kids while they’re in school while we’re away,” she said.

CBS 2 reached out to administration at the high school including the principal, assistant principals and front office to see what’s being done about the situation but has not heard back yet.