CHICAGO (CBS) — The heartbroken Crystal Lake community is coming together Friday to mourn 5-year-old A.J. Freund, with an enormous turnout expected for the slain boy’s funeral.

The owners of Davenport Funeral Home volunteered their services for A.J.’s memorial service after he was found dead and his parents were charged with beating him to death. They said, since then, they’ve received calls from all over the country from people asking how they can help.

“It’s just been an overwhelming response from the community. People have called from all over the country, and they just want to help. They want to look for any way they can help, and to honor him, and anything that they can do,” funeral home owner Jack Davenport said.

Nearby businesses are offering parking lots to those attending the funeral, and a flower shop next door has donated hundreds of blue bows for mourners, as people continue to leave ribbons and teddy bears outside A.J.’s home.

Comfort dogs will be at A.J.’s visitation to greet mourners waiting in line inside and outside the funeral home.

Both friends and strangers are expected to attend A.J.’s public visitation starting at 1 p.m.

Police are warning of heavy traffic near the funeral home, and asking anyone who isn’t attending the memorial to avoid the area.

A GoFundMe page to raise money for A.J.’s funeral has raised nearly $59,000 so far, but because the funeral home is hosting the service for free, the money will go to A.J.’s brothers.

A.J.’s 18-year-old brother has been living with his maternal grandmother for years. His 4-year-old brother was removed from the family home after A.J. was reported missing. His parents have agreed to surrender custody to the state after they were charged with killing him.

Other family members, including A.J.’s grandmother want it known that he had other family.

“He does have a family that loves him, just like any family would love him. People wonder why they didn’t do anything, but they tried, but they could only do so much,” funeral director Kim Nordin said.

Police and prosecutors have said A.J.’s parents forced him to stand in a cold shower for an extended period of time on April 15, and beat him to death. His father, Andrew Freund Sr., allegedly buried him in a shallow grave in Woodstock, about seven miles from the family home, and tried to cover up the murder by reporting A.J. missing three days later.

After a six-day search, A.J.’s father led police to the boy’s body, after investigators confronted him with video from his mother’s cell phone, showing evidence of a severe beating a month earlier.

During their investigation, police uncovered a video A.J.’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham, had deleted from her cell phone, showing the 5-year-old’s face and body covered in bruises as he was being berated for wetting the bed in March.

After A.J.’s father was confronted with the video, he allegedly blamed A.J.’s fatal injuries on his mother, and told police that the boy was faced to take a long cold shower on April 15 after he soiled his clothes.

“Drew explained that he wanted JoAnn to stop with the hard physical beatings and do some less violent form of punishment,” McHenry County Sheriff’s Detective Edwin Maldonado wrote in an affidavit describing the murder. “Drew said cold showers was decided.”

Freund Sr. allegedly told police he and Cunningham put A.J. to bed “cold, wet and naked” and later found him dead. A.J.’s father allegedly confessed to putting the boy’s body in a plastic container, and storing it in the basement, before burying him in Woodstock.

An autopsy determined A.J. died of multiple blunt force injuries to his head.

Cunningham has been charged with five counts of murder, four counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, and one count of failure to report a missing child or child death.

Freund Sr. has been charged with five counts of murder, two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of concealing a homicide, and one count of failure to report a missing child or child death.

Both parents are being held on $5 million bail.