CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bulls will keep head coach Jim Boylen.
Boylen agreed to a contract extension with the team, but the terms were not disclosed. He was named head coach of the team in 2018 and he’ll be in his second season as head coach after three seasons as an assistant coach.
“Jim has a strong vision on where he wants to take this team, and he has done a great job establishing the culture that we want this organization to stand for as we continue to progress. The organization is confident in the direction that he is taking our players, and we are committed to him,” said Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations John Paxson.
He began his basketball career with the Houston Rockets in the 1992-93 season where he worked as a video coordinator and scout. Boylen also served as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, and San Antonio Spurs.