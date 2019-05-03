CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to having sexual contact with two children he knew, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Esequiel Gonzalez Banuelos, 24, of the Marquette Park neighborhood, pleaded guilty to one felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
According to the state’s attorney’s office, Gonzales Banuelos sexually abused and assaulted two children between September 2012 and May 2017 in the victims’ home in Carpentersville. One of the children told her mother, who called police. The children’s ages have not been released.
In addition to the prison term, Gonzales Banuelos also must register as a sexual offender for life.
He received a 10-year sentence for the sexual assault charge and must serve at least 85% of that before being eligible for parole. He received five years for the sexual abuse charge and will be eligible for day-for-day sentencing for it.
Gonzalez Bunuelos was given credit for 411 days served in the Kane County Jail, where he has been held since his arrest in lieu of $750,000 bail. His bond was revoked upon conviction.