CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help identifying the hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian crossing the street earlier this week in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Polk and Claremont. Police released video showing a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee hitting a pedestrian in the crosswalk while turning from Polk onto Claremont.
In the video, police highlight the driver’s face, after he apparently got out of the Jeep before fleeing the scene.
Police did not provide any information on the victim’s condition.
If you recognize the driver or the Jeep, police asked you to call 911, or contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. You can also send an anonymous tip to cpdtip.com.