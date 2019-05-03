CHICAGO (CBS)–Joliet police have released a video of a woman inside the lobby of a Denny’s restaurant moments before a man was fatally shot in the parking lot on Tuesday night.
The woman, described by police as between the ages of 18-and 30-years-old, was talking to Gregory G. Brown, Jr., 36, inside the restaurant at 2531 Plainfield Rd. before he was gunned down in the parking lot the night of April 30.
Brown, of Crest Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The video of the woman, who police described as a person of interest, shows her wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a large white Nike swoosh across the chest. She plays with her hair as she speaks to the victim, who is off-camera.
Anyone with information should call police at 815-724-3020, ext. 3383.