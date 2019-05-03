CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have issued a community alert for the Loop after a rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts.
Police say the offenders have broken vehicle windows and taken property from inside. The break-ins have occurred in garages and on the street at all hours of the day and night.
The incidents reported occurred:
- in the 200 block of South State Street on May 1 at 12 p.m.
- in the 200 block of South LaSalle Street on May 1 at 12 p.m.
- in the 100 block of West Wacker Drive on May 1 at 11:21 a.m.
- in the 200 block of North Clark Street on May 1 between midnight and 8 a.m.
- in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue between 3:30 p.m. on May 1 and 12:25 a.m. on May 2
- in the 100 block of North Dearborn Street on May 1 at 11:26 p.m.
- in the 300 block of South Michigan Avenue on May 2 at 2:42 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8384.