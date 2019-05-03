CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were arrested late Thursday night, after firing shots at police in the Cragin neighborhood.
Police said officers were responding to a ShotSpotter gunfire alert near Diversey and Linder avenues around 10:30 p.m., when they heard someone shooting at them.
The officers spotted a gray 2013 Honda Accord fleeing north through the nearby alley, and stopped the car.
Three people were arrested and were being questioned Friday morning.
The officers were not injured.
Area North detectives were investigating.