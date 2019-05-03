CHICAGO (CBS) — Five teenagers have been charged with breaking into several cars in a Loop parking garage earlier this week.

Police said officers responded to reports of people breaking into cars in a parking garage near Dearborn and Randolph around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspects ran away as officers arrived. One was arrested after he ran onto the Red Line subway tracks at the Lake station, and four others were arrested near Clark and Randolph.

Friday morning, police said five teenagers had been charged with a string of misdemeanors:

A 17-year-old boy was charged with three counts of criminal trespass to vehicle, three counts of criminal damage to property, two counts of criminal trespass to land, one count of theft, and one count of trespassing on CTA property.

Two 15-year-old boys were charged with three counts of criminal trespass to vehicle, three counts of criminal damage to property, and one count of criminal trespass to land.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with three counts of criminal trespass to vehicle, three counts of criminal damage to property, and one count of criminal trespass to land.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with three counts of criminal trespass to vehicle, three counts of criminal damage to property, and one count of criminal trespass to land.

Police said there have been six other similar incidents of people breaking into cars parked on the street or in garages downtown, and stealing property from inside.

The incidents occurred:

• on the 200 block of North Clark Street between midnight and 8 a.m. Wednesday,

• on the 100 block of West Wacker Drive around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday,

• on the 200 block of South State Street around noon Wednesday,

• on the 200 block of South LaSalle Street around noon Wednesday,

• on the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue between 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and 12:25 a.m. Thursday,

• and on the 300 block of South Michigan Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video from near the break-ins to try to find the others behind the thefts.

Anyone with information on the break-ins should call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8384.