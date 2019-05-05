



Community leaders held a news conference Sunday focused on a trio of Chicago women, two of them pregnant, who haven’t been seen in months.

Marlen Ochoa, 19, was last seen in Little Village on April 23 leaving Latino Youth Alternative High School. Her due date to give birth was today.

Friends and family members are reaching out to anyone with information. They’re offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the woman’s whereabouts.

In Chatham, friends and family members were flyering, hoping for leads in the case of 27-year-old Kierra Coles. The postal worker has been missing since Oct. 2 when she left her home.

They announced Sunday the reward for information leading to her whereabouts was increased to $46,500.

She was three months pregnant at the time. Family says her due date was April 23.

Her sister, Kieana Donald, spoke about life since she went missing.

“I just don’t want my sister gone forever. I hope that somebody out there that do known what’s going on can help us give her a safe return and my niece or nephew,” Donald said.

Family of Chaunti Bryla, who has an 11-year-old son, also reached out to the community. Her family says they reported her missing March 18 and are working with police.

Over and over again, community leaders say if you know anything about these cases to contact Chicago police. There may be a reward as part of it.