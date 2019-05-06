CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have charged a South Side man with murder in the shooting death of a mother who was shopping with her children in a cell phone store in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood on April 26.
Bryant Mitchell, 23, is charged with first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder, Chicago police say.
Mitchell was arrested May 4.
Candice Dickerson, 36, was shopping at the Metro PCS on 59th and Kedzie on April 26 when she was shot in the head around 6:30 p.m.
She leaves behind three sons — ages 17, 12 and 10. Her two youngest were right by her side when the fatal shot was fired. They were in the store buying a cell phone as a reward for one of her sons receiving good grades.
Dickerson’s younger sister said the mother of three was planning to move away from Chicago and had just gotten approved for a new apartment.
Witnesses say they watched two males firing shots from the corner.
An ambulance was also hit by a stray bullet, police say.
The two paramedics in the ambulance were not on a run and they were not injured, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The paramedics rendered aid to the victim and called another ambulance.
Mitchell is due in bond court Tuesday, May 7.