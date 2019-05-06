CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting late Sunday night on the Eisenhower Expressway.
Illinois State Police said six people were in a car heading east on the Eisenhower around 10:45 p.m., when someone shot at them near Morgan Street.
The victims drove themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital, where a 23-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were treated for gunshot wounds. The other four people in the car were not injured.
Illinois State Police shut down eastbound traffic on the Eisenhower between Damen and the Byrne Interchange for about an hour overnight as they investigated.
No one was in custody Monday morning. Police asked anyone who witnessed the shooting to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.