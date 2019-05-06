CHICAGO (CBS) — They haven’t been seen in months, and now family and friends are asking for help finding three Chicago women, two of whom were pregnant when they vanished.

The families of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa, 27-year-old Kierra Coles, and 43-year-old Chaunti Bryla are determined to get answers; some staying in constant contact with police, others directly reaching out to the community, begging anyone who knows something to come forward.

Ochoa was pregnant when she went missing on April 23. She was last seen leaving the Latino Youth Alternative High School in Little Village. Sunday was her due date, and dozens of people were out search the area where she was last seen.

A $25,000 reward is being offered in her case.

Meantime, community leaders also gathered in Chatham on Sunday, to bring attention to Bryla’s disappearance. She vanished on March 18.

Bryla’s family believes foul play was involved, saying her bank accounts were emptied after she went missing. They also said it’s not normal for her to abandon her family or 11-year-old son.

Activists on Sunday also passed out flyers with pictures of Coles, who was pregnant when she disappeared in early October. Her baby was due last month.

Coles’ sister asked anyone with information to come forward.

“If anybody knows something can you please, please just let us know. It shouldn’t take money to get somebody … because if it was you, if it was you in our shoes, you’d be feeling the same way,” Kieana Coles said.

The reward in Coles’ case has been increased to $46,500.