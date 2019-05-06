CHICAGO (CBS)–An 11-year-old girl, Yvette Diaz, was reported missing from the Lawndale neighborhood on Monday.
Chicago police said Diaz was last seen May 5 at 10 p.m. on the 4900 block of West Lexington.
She sometimes goes to the 5100 block of South Campbell or the 1300 block of West 19th Street in Cicero, according to police.
Diaz was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black Nike shoes. She weighs about 150 pounds and has short red or burgundy hair.
She is white and has brown eyes, police said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Area North Detectives at 312-744-8266.