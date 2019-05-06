CHICAGO (CBS) — The smoke is finally clearing around Gov. JB Prtizker’s plan to legalize recreational marijuana in Illinois, but is the motivation morality or money? And who stands to gain the most if pot becomes legal?

“It’s time to let the world know that Illinois is open for business,” said Pritzker.

The includes, apparently, the big business of legal pot.

“Dealing with the social ills that come from the war on drugs with regard to marijuana, that’s been the number one reason we went after this,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker’s proposal does aim to cut in those previously cut out, offering $20 million in startup loans to those from black and brown communities and even bonus points for those with pot arrests or convictions. But opponents still don’t foresee minorities cashing in.

“We all know who will benefit from it,” said Abu Edwards, who opposes legalized marijuana. They don’t look like me. They are white men in suits who work Wall Street who will benefit on the backs of kids in our communities. This is not just about legalization. This is about commercialization.”

The Pritzker plan allows advertising of legal pot with no limits on its potency, permits pot sales within 1,000 feet of a school and permits sale of pot-laced candy and chocolate.

“I would say there’s other ways to generate revenue, not on the backs of our kids and young adults who are going to be addicted, who are going to be sucked into this,” said Rep. Marty Moylan, D-Desplaines.

Pritzker’s state budget projects $200 million from licensing fees this year with legal sales starting in 2020.

Revenue projections elsewhere have varied widely.

California predicted $1 billion in pot profits in 2018. It only cleared $345 million.

However, Colorado’s pot revenue has jumped a whopping 14 times in five years, to $969 million.

But in addition to revenue, just where the ads dispensaries will be placed is a matter of concern.

“Marijuana dispensaries both in California and Colorado get located in poor neighborhoods like liquor stores,” said Ray Bertino. “Is that social justice?”

Beer and tobacco companies are also starting to make billion dollar investments in big pot growers, waiting for the day when more states legalize.

Pritzker said this proposal is a first draft and still subject to more discussion, but he’s pushing to get some legalization plan passed by lawmakers by the end of the month.