CHICAGO (CBS)– A Lyft driver was arrested and charged after sexually assaulting a passenger, according to police.

Wheeling resident Alexander P. Sowa, 34, of 1089 Shady Tree Lane, was charged with Criminal Sexual Assault by the Mount Prospect Police Department and two criminal offenses by the Elk Grove Village Police Department.

Credit: Mount Prospect Police Department

On Tuesday, Sowa was working as a Lyft rideshare driver and picked up a female passenger in Elk Grove Village. Police said Sowa drove the passenger to a locations in Elk Grove Village and Mount Prospect instead of the passenger’s requested destination.

Sowa sexually assaulted the victim in two locations including a parking garage.

Police said the victim was able to escape and find someone to call 9-1-1 for just before 10 a.m.

Lyft has terminated Sowa’s employment.

According to police, Sowa’s bond was set at $10,000 and he is expected back in court on May 7 at 1:30 p.m.

 