CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain showers and storms are on the way for Chicago areas.
CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist says possible rain showers could begin Tuesday afternoon and increase overnight.
Storms on Wednesday could be strong to severe. Kleist said the Storm Prediction Center has moved northern areas, including the Chicago area, to the lowest risk for storms.
Areas in northeast Illinois have a small chance for isolated tornadoes, but Kleist said it is dependent on the heat.
Wednesday temperatures are expected to warm up to the 50s and upper 60s by Thursday. Storms are possible for Thursday as well. By Friday, the rain is expected to clear.
The weekend is looking sunny with temperatures in the 60s.