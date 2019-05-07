CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.
Dazmyn Lowery was last seen near 42nd and King Drive, and was wearing matching blue sweatpants and hooded sweatshirt, both featuring the word “love” written in white lettering on the left side; along with white Jordan brand gym shoes with blue and black trim.
She is a 5-foot-2, 117-pound African American girl with braided black hair and brown eyes.
Police said she is known to frequent the areas of 75th and Lafayette and 75th and Prairie.
Anyone with information on Dazmyn should call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.