CHICAGO (CBS)– Donna Courtney, 14, has been reported missing from the Bronzeville neighborhood, according to police.
Courtney was last seen in the 3700 block of south Indiana Avenue wearing a blue jean jacket, black dress, black gym shoes and a clear backpack. Her hair is usually in a ponytail.
According to police, Courtney is 5-foot-3 and weighs 120 pounds.
Police said the missing teen is known to frequent the 7600 block of south Sangamon Street.
Anyone with information regarding the missing teen is asked to contact Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.