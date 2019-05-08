CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have released surveillance images of two men wanted in connection with a shooting at the Argyle stop on the CTA Red Line on Monday.
Two people were wounded in the shooting around 4 p.m. Monday, and Red and Purple line service was shut down for about 30 minutes between Howard and Addison as police responded to the attack.
Police believe the two men who were shot were the intended targets. At last check, both were in serious condition.
Detectives have released surveillance images of two suspects.
One was wearing a black Adidas jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, dark ripped jeans, and green shoes.
The other was wearing a light Tommy Hilfiger hoodie, blue pants with white stripes on the side, and black and white gym shoes.
If you recognize either of the suspects, or have any other information on the shooting, police want you to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.