CHICAGO (CBS) — A groom accused of murdering his bride in her wedding dress is added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list.
In 2012, Arnoldo Jimenez disappeared less than two days after he was married at Chicago City Hall. Less than two days later, his new wife, Estrella Carrera, was found stabbed in a bathtub of their Burbank, Illinois apartment.
She was wearing the same dress she wore on her wedding night.
“The crime that was committed, where Estrella Carrera was stabbed more than 18 times, to say the least, is absolutely heinous,” said Jeffrey Sallet, Special Agent In Charge of the FBI in Chicago.
“We will not stop looking for you Arnoldo Jimenez,” said Burbank Police Department Chief Richard Stone. “Either turn yourself in or this collaborative effort will continue.”
CBS 2 reported the story back in 2012. Cell phone pings showed Jiminez was headed south towards Mexico where he had family. The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to his capture.
