CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were in custody Wednesday morning, after a Rolls Royce crashed on the Ontario feeder ramp as it was fleeing the scene of a shooting outside a River North nightclub.
A witness said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other around 3:15 a.m. outside Club Cuvee, at 308 W. Erie St.
Police said one of the cars, a white Rolls Royce, fled the scene and headed to the Ontario feeder ramp to the Kennedy Expressway, where it crashed into a concrete barrier wall.
One person who was in the Rolls Royce was arrested, but a second fled the scene.
Police said another person from the other vehicle got into an argument with responding officers and was arrested.
No one was wounded in the shooting.
Charges were pending Wednesday morning.