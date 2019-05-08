CHICAGO (CBS)—A new video tribute honors the Chicago police officers who died in the line of duty in 2018.
On Friday, Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson and other Chicago police commanders will accompany the families of four fallen Chicago police officers on a trip to Washington, D.C.
The Chicago officers will be part of a national tribute for police week.
The tribute begins Saturday and ends with a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol next Wednesday.
The Chicago officers honored are:
Commander Paul Bauer, who was fatally shot in a struggle with a suspect in a stairwell outside the Thompson Center in February 2018.
Officer Samuel Jimenez, who was shot while confronting a gunman at Mercy Hospital in November 2018.
Officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary, who were struck and killed by a South Shore train while pursuing a suspect on foot in December of 2018.