CHICAGO (CBS) — Aurora police are looking for a missing teenager who may be in danger.

Guadalupe Isabel Silva, 18, left home early in the morning on May 8 after being released from the hospital for making suicidal statements, police say.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds. She has auburn hair and brown eyes.

Silva was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Aurora Police Department Investigations Division at (630)256-5500.