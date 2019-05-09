CHICAGO (CBS) — Brookfield Zoo announced its new exhibit that will feature more than 40 life size animal sculptures made from millions of LEGO bricks.
Brick Safari opens Saturday and features zoo favorites like a lion, giraffe, snow leopard, and pangolin. The exhibit also includes animals not normally at the zoo, including an elephant and panda.
To remember your visit, you can take a selfie in a Safari Jeep or behind a life-size photo frame, both created from LEGOs. A gift shop will have a variety of LEGO-themed items to take home.
Brick Safari will be open during zoo hours and cost $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-11 and seniors 65 and over. Children 2 and under get in for free. Brookfield Zoo members receive half off the price of admission.
Brick Safari is open until Sept. 29.
Visit Brookfield Zoo’s website for more information.