CHICAGO (CBS) — Brookfield Zoo announced its new exhibit that will feature more than 40 life size animal sculptures made from millions of LEGO bricks.

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

Brick Safari opens Saturday and features zoo favorites like a lion, giraffe, snow leopard, and pangolin. The exhibit also includes animals not normally at the zoo, including an elephant and panda.

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

To remember your visit, you can take a selfie in a Safari Jeep or behind a life-size photo frame, both created from LEGOs. A gift shop will have a variety of LEGO-themed items to take home.

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

Brick Safari will be open during zoo hours and cost $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-11 and seniors 65 and over. Children 2 and under get in for free. Brookfield Zoo members receive half off the price of admission.

Brick Safari is open until Sept. 29.

Visit Brookfield Zoo’s website for more information.