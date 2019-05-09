CHICAGO (CBS) — South Shore Furniture has recalled a chest of drawers due to tip-over and entrapment hazards if they are not anchored to the wall, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday.
The recall involves the Libra style three-drawer chest of drawers sold in nine colors. The company has reported two tip-over incidents, including the death of a 2-year-old.
Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area children cannot access. The units were sold online via Amazon, Walmart, Target and other retailers from Oct. 2009 through July 2018 for about $60.
Some models of the three-drawer chests were also sold as part of a three-piece bedroom set that included a bed and nightstand. Only the chest of the drawers are included in the recall.
About 310,000 units were sold in the U.S., and about 6,900 were sold in Canada.
Consumers should contact South Shore toll-free at 855-215-4932 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.SouthShoreFurniture.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information. They can receive a refund or a tip-over restraint kit with free in-home installation.