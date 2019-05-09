CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have issued a community alert for the Austin neighborhood after a string of armed robberies over the past three weeks.
Police said the offenders usually approach the victims from behind. One of the offenders displays a handgun while the others search the victim and take their belongings.
The incidents occurred at the following locations:
- 4900 block of West Ohio Street on April 22, 2019 at approximately 8:40 p.m.
- 500 block of North Lawler Avenue on April 28, 2019 at approximately 8:40 p.m.
- 4900 block of West Erie Street on May 1, 2019 at approximately 9:35 p.m.
- 600 block of North Lamon Avenue on May 2, 2019 at approximately 8:40 p.m.
- 4800 block of West Race Avenue on May 3, 2019 at approximately 9 p.m.
- 600 block of North Leclaire Avenue on May 5, 2019 at approximately 10:17 p.m.
The suspects are described as three males between 16 and 22 years old, wearing black clothing and tight hoods or black face masks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.