CHICAGO (CBS) — The teenage parents of an abandoned baby brought to Chicago firehouse earlier this week have been charged with attempted murder, and the newborn’s grandmother has been charged with lying about finding the infant in an alley near the fire station.

Karla Antimo, 37, brought the newborn baby to the fire station in the Hermosa neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, claiming she had heard the newborn crying and found him on top of a garbage can in the alley in the 1700 block of North Keystone Avenue.

Police said, in reality, her son’s 16-year-old girlfriend had given birth to the baby at home in the 3500 block of North Pulaski Road, then wrapped the infant in a towel and placed him on top of a garbage can in the alley.

Her 17-year-old boyfriend later went back, picked up the baby, put him in a bag, and called his mother. Antimo then took the baby to the firehouse.

“This incident could have been handled differently, especially when the grandmother got involved, because she’s not a child. She’s not a teenager,” Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said. “At least she did have the wherewithal though to take the baby to a firehouse.”

Paramedic field chief Pat Fitzmaurice said “the baby was cold as the concrete” when he got to the fire station. Paramedics worked on the baby, who was not breathing and had no pulse, for more than a half hour before emergency room workers took over.

He was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, and later transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was in serious condition on Friday.

Police confirmed Thursday the 16-year-old girl is the baby’s mother. Antimo later admitted the baby is her grandson, and she had lied about finding him in the alley near the fire station.

The 16-year-old girl and her 17-year-old boyfriend have been charged with attempted murder. Antimo has been charged with disorderly conduct. The teens are due in juvenile court on Friday, and Antimo is due in Central Bond Court.