TORONTO (AP) — Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Grichuk’s two-out blast in the first inning was his sixth of the season and came off starter Dylan Covey (0-2). The homer gave the Blue Jays more runs with one swing than they scored in a three straight losses to Minnesota earlier this week. Toronto was shut out in the first two games and lost 9-1 in Wednesday’s series finale.

Covey allowed four runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Hernandez added a leadoff homer in the second inning, his third of the season. Hernandez hadn’t homered since April 18, at Minnesota.

Toronto’s scheduled starter, right-hander Clay Buchholz, was scratched and placed on the 10-day injured list because of a sore shoulder. Right-hander Daniel Hudson opened for Toronto, the first time this season the Blue Jays used an opener.

Hudson allowed a run in the first on back-to-back doubles by Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu.

Chicago’s Tim Anderson hit a solo homer off Sam Gaviglio in the fifth, and the White Sox cut it to 4-3 on Leurys Garcia’s RBI groundout in the seventh.

Joe Biagini (2-1) came on and struck out Moncada for the final out of the seventh, stranding a runner at third. Biagini pitched the eighth before Ken Giles got Charlie Tilson on a fly ball to the warning track for the final out for his ninth save in 10 chances.

Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero batted second, the highest he’s hit in the order since his promotion to the majors. Guerrero grounded into a double play in the first, grounded out in the third, fouled out in the fifth and flied out in the seventh. The hitless performance dropped his average to .146.

