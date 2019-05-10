CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy wanted in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as been taken into custody in Racine.
Kenosha police confirmed the boy was arrested without incident Friday morning in Racine. He had been considered a person of interest in the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaylie Juga.
Kaylie and her 39-year-old mother were shot around 3 p.m. Thursday in a home on the 10900 block of 66 Street in Kenosha. Police said Kaylie died at scene and her mother was taken to a local hospital where she is in serious condition.
A 15-year-old boy who was in a relationship with Kaylie was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting.
Police said the boy was taken into custody Friday in Racine, and further information would be released later Friday morning.