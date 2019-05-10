CHICAGO (CBS) — Cardinal Blase Cupich says he was blindsided by Minister Louis Farrakhan’s invitation to speak at St. Sabina Church Thursday night.
He’s now condemning the Nation of Islam leader’s remarks.
Father Michael Pfleger invited Farrakhan to speak at the church Thursday night in response to Farrakhan being banned from Facebook.
Friday night Cupich called Farrakhan’s remarks shocking.
“Without consulting me Father Michael Pfleger invited Minister Louis Farrakhan to speak,” Cupich says in a statement.
He says Farrakhan “repeatedly smeared the Jewish people using thinly veiled discriminatory rhetoric and outright slander. I apologize to my Jewish brothers and sisters.”
Cupich says he is encouraging Pfleger to accept an invitation from the Illinois Holocaust Museum to meet with Jewish leaders and Holocaust survivors.