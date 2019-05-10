



There are places in Illinois to drop off a baby, and two local families are sharing their stories of giving abandoned babies a place to call home.

Zoe Wituk and Trinity Haack are both four years old.

“We are just so blessed to have her in our life,” said Trinity’s mom Christie Haack.

They are part of different families made whole through Illinois’ Safe Haven Law.

Trinity became part of the Haack family after she was dropped off at a DeKalb County fire station.

The first family pictures of Zoe were taken after she was given to first responders in Chicago Heights. The images are from years ago, but waiting to adopt a baby took much longer for the Wituks.

“We waited almost six or so, almost seven years,” said Zoe’s dad Brian Wituk “We were on the edge of just giving up. And then we got this phone call. Eight days later we got a little family.”

“We were waiting for 18 months,” Christie said. “We were waiting to complete our family. She made the best addition to our life.”

According to the Save Abandoned Babies Foundation, since the Safe Haven Law was passed in 2001, 131 infants in Illinois were brought to safe havens like a police or fire station.

Another 83 were abandoned. Of that number more than half did not survive.

“She is the baby that survived when potentially she couldn’t,” Christie said. “What if things are done the right way? She is what if.”

The foundation adds that the moms whose abandonment of their newborns resulted in death typically had other children and did not show evidence of mental health problems.

