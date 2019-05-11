CHICAGO (CBS) — A Back of the Yards man says he is the victim of a wrongful police search.
Le Ron Morris, who is a minister, veteran and father, says he was at work Friday afternoon when a neighbor called and told him to come home right away.
Witnesses say officers used a battering ram to enter and search his apartment. Morris says it caused thousands of dollars in damages.
“They tore everything up. They broke computers. They broke television sets,” Morris said. “I looked at the search warrant. It have another individual name on it.”
Morris believes police were looking for another person who lives nearby.
A Chicago Police Department spokesperson said officers were at the correct address, but they had no comment about the name on the warrant.