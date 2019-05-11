CHICAGO (CBS) — The families of four Chicago police officers who died in the line of duty last year have arrived in Washington, D.C. for National Police Week.
The Chicago Police Department posted photos on Facebook of Supt. Eddie Johnson greeting the families of Cmdr. Paul Bauer and officer Samuel Jimenez Saturday.
Bauer was shot and killed in a struggle with a suspect in a stairwell outside the Thompson Center in February 2018.
Jimenez was shot and killed in a confrontation with a gunman at Mercy Hospital in November.
Officers Eduardo Mamolejo and Conrad Gary were struck and killed by a train while searching for a suspect on Metra tracks in December.
A motorcade left Chicago Police Headquarters for D.C. Friday morning, accompanying the families of the four officers.
“We all have an important job to do while in Washington, D.C. We will be there to remember these officers for their dedication. We will be there to remind the wives and children of these men that the individuals we lost will never be forgotten,” Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said.
Each day in D.C., the families of the fallen Chicago officers will travel in police vehicles, with a full police escort.
More than 200 officers volunteered to travel to the nation’s capital at their own expense to support the families.