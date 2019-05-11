CHICAGO (CBS) — First came the mug shots of State Representative Steve Reick. Now, there’s newly released video from his DUI arrest.
On the dash cam video, Reick is seen trying to follow the officer’s directions after he was pulled over last week in Springfield.
In a statement, Reick said “I made a stupid and regrettable decision and accept full responsibility for my actions.”
Reick is the second state lawmaker this year to be charged with a DUI. Kam Buckner represents Chicago’s South Side and arrested in March.
Body cam video, obtained by the Illinois News Network, shows his arrest.
Buckner says he was just exhausted.