From a “John Wick” double feature night to an indoor beer festival, there’s plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Cinema Double Feature: John Wick + John Wick: Chapter 2

Before the anticipated release of the third John Wick installment, catch this action-packed double feature of the first two chapters at Thalia Hall. Moviegoers can check out One Tail at a Time, a dog adoption pop-up that will be on site.

When: Monday, May 13, 6 p.m.

Where: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.

Admission: $8 (GA Seated)

The Other Art Fair Chicago

Need more art in your life? Check out over 120 independent artists at this four day showcase in Pilsen, catering to everyone from first-time buyers to seasoned collectors. Also, enjoy tours, live DJ sets and Bombay Sapphire cocktails.

When: Thursday, May 16, 5 p.m.-Sunday, May 19, 6 p.m.

Where: Mana Contemporary Chicago, 2233 S. Throop St.

Admission: $15 (Friday – Adult Advanced Ticket); $13.50 (Friday, 3-10 p.m. – Student/Senior Advanced Ticket). More ticket options available.

Crying Out Loud: The Bridge 2.1

Calling all jazz enthusiasts! French and American musicians join forces for an experimental performance at Stony Island Art Center. The lineup features Dan Bitney on drums, Rob Frye on woodwinds, Olivia Scemama on double bass and more.

When: Thursday, May 16, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave.

Admission: Free

AIA Chicago’s 9th Annual Small Project Awards & Exhibit – FREE!

Not everyone needs a skyscraper. That’s the philosophy behind this exhibit of 80 Small Project Awards entries. Come out and mingle with Chicago’s architecture community, learn about disruptive design and new solutions to affordable housing and enjoy small bites and Lagunitas brews.

When: Thursday, May 16, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Artifact Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Admission: Free

Hops For Hope

If you’re a beer enthusiast, come out this Thursday for Hops for Hope. Sample pours from more than 20 local breweries and cider houses at this festival, with proceeds supporting the nonprofit, Hope for the Day, and its mental health education.

When: Thursday, May 16, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Old Irving Brewing Co., 4419 W. Montrose Ave.

Admission: $30

