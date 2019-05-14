



Gas station restrooms have a bad reputation–for reasons that don’t require mentioning–but there’s good news.

Pit stop bathrooms are actually getting cleaner, according to a study from fuel cost analytics company Gas Buddy.

Researchers checked out gas station bathrooms across the U.S. during a three-year period starting in 2016 and produced a list of what was determined to be the cleanest pit stop chain in each state.

To qualify for the designation, the company had to have at least 20 locations in a given state.

In Illinois, Kelley’s Market was rated in the top spot.

The convenience marts operate as partners of different gas station brands across the state.

Kelley’s Market does not have any stores in the City of Chicago.

To find a Kelley’s Market, you’ll have to drive west toward the Rockford area.

Nationwide, Texas-based Buc-ee’s was ranked No. 1 for the cleanest bathrooms.

Other brands that scored high were Utah-based Maverik, Wawa and QuikTrip.

Nebraska was the state with the highest overall gas station restroom ratings.

“Clean, quality restrooms continue to be a concern for motorists on the road,” a press release from Gas Buddy says. ”

The results of Gas Buddy’s 2019 summer travel survey show 40% of travelers fear needing to use the restroom but not knowing where to find a clean one.