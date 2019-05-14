CHICAGO (CBS)–A rash of robberies at a cell phone store in the Lincoln Park neighborhood has prompted police to issue a community alert.
Since April 27, a cell phone store on the 800 block of West North Avenue has been robbed five times.
In all the incidents, a group of people enter the store, grab phones and run away on foot.
The suspects were described by police as a group of young black males between the ages of 15 and 25 years old.
The store was robbed on May 2, twice on May 5 and once on April 27 and April 30, according to police.