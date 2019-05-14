CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen around noon Tuesday.
Rebecca Cano-Beltran was last seen near 2400 W. Roosevelt Rd, according to police.
Police say she frequents the area of the 700 block of S. State Street.
She is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
If located Rebecca may appear to be in need of medical attention.
Contact the Area Central Detective Division Special Victims Section (312)747-8380 with any information.