CHICAGO (CBS)—A teenage girl from Gary, Indiana, accused of stabbing her mom more than 60 times has pleaded guilty to murder.
Chastinea Reeves, 17, changed her plea Tuesday after making an agreement with prosecutors in exchange for a 45-year prison sentence.
Reeves’ mother, who was only 34 years old, was found stabbed to death inside her home in 2017.
Reeves, who was 15-years-old at the time of her mother’s death, was charged as an adult.
Prosecutors say her bloody fingerprint was found on the knife used in the murder.