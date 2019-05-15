CHICAGO (CBS) — A 46-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday evening while walking his dog in Griffith, Indiana, according to authorities in Lake County.
Jermaine Salazar was shot in the head in the 200 block of North Colfax Street just after 9:00 p.m.
Police believe a man opened fire on Salazar after some type of altercation, officers found him wounded and laying in his driveway.
He was taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital in Gary where he was pronounced dead.
A suspect is in custody, charges are pending.