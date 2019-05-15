  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Griffith, homicide, Indiana, Northwest Indiana, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 46-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday evening while walking his dog in Griffith, Indiana, according to authorities in Lake County.

Jermaine Salazar was shot in the head in the 200 block of North Colfax Street just after 9:00 p.m.

Police believe a man opened fire on Salazar after some type of altercation, officers found him wounded and laying in his driveway.

He was taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital in Gary where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect is in custody, charges are pending.