CHICAGO (AP) — The trial has started for a Rockford man charged in the death of a 2-year-old Rockford boy whose dismembered remains were found in 2015 in a Chicago lagoon.
Cook County prosecutors Tuesday didn’t say how Kyrian Knox died, but said 44-year-old Kamel Harris killed the toddler before scattering the boy’s weighted-down remains in the Garfield Park Lagoon. Prosecutors say they don’t have fingerprint or DNA evidence linking Harris to the killing because of how the boy’s body was disposed of in the water.
Prosecutors say Kyrian’s mother, Lanisha Knox, left him with Harris for a few weeks while setting up a new life in Iowa. But Harris’ lawyers say Knox was impulsive and often shuttled between cities.
Harris’ attorney said he would testify he gave Kyrian to people who said they were taking the boy to his mother.
