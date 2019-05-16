CHICAGO (CBS)–An end is in sight for the Chicago production of “Hamilton.”
It’s being reported the wildly popular Broadway show will end its stint in Chicago in January 2020.
Hamilton’s first Chicago performance was Sept. 27, 2016. By January of next year, about 2.8 million people will have seen the show, according to Chicago Tribune and CBS 2 theater critic Chris Jones.
More people have seen the show in Chicago than in New York City, the production’s home, according to the Tribune.
Hamilton’s three-plus year run in the Windy City is surpassed by “Wicked,” which played at what was then called the Oriental Theater from 2005 and 2009.
Tickets are on sale for the final months of shows at www.hamiltonmusical.com.
