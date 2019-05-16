



The City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced the full music lineup for the 39annual Taste of Chicago, which will take place July 10-14 in Grant Park.

The festival will present a diverse mix of national and international acts at the Petrillo Music Shell, including Courtney Barnett, Bomba Estéreo, Cultura Profética, De La Soul, The Strumbellas, lovelytheband and India.Arie, with opening performances by Sunflower Bean, Taylor Bennett, Joywave, Meshell Ndegeocello and Bilal.

The Goose Island Stage will feature five days of free programming with top local talent. Taste of Chicago will also feature arts and theatre performances from the Second City, Porchlight Musical Theatre, and others.

“Taste of Chicago is a summer staple and this year’s music lineup will be more vibrant and diverse than ever,” said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. “With our combination of local, national and international talent, Chicago’s incredible culinary and musical culture will be on full display in Grant Park, and promises to be our most successful season yet.”

The SummerDance series moves to the Buckingham Fountain Plaza this year with dance lessons and live music every day of the festival from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. HUSHconcerts will host a silent disco at the plaza on July 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the seating area at the Petrillo Music Shell are on sale now at tasteofchicago.us. Tickets start at $15 for general admission and $40 for premium seating and will increase by $5 on June 1 and again on July 1.

Concerts start at 5:30 p.m. July 10-12 and 4:30 p.m. on July 13-14.

All culinary participants will offer signature menu items, including additional selections of the popular “Taste of” portions priced at $3 or less, allowing guests the opportunity to sample an even greater variety of items. Tickets for food and beverages can be purchased in strips of 14 tickets for $10.

Admission to Taste of Chicago and law seating is free.