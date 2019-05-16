SEVERE WEATHERWatches and Warnings | Images From Storm |
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Summer Concerts, Illinois, Mick Jagger, Mick Jagger Health, No Filter Tour, Rolling Stones, Rolling Stones tour, Soldier Field

CHICAGO (CBS)–The Rolling Stones announced Thursday plans to kick off their ‘No Filter’ tour in Chicago this summer. The tour had been postponed because Mick Jagger, 75, needed medical treatment.

The Chicago shows are scheduled for June 21 and 25 at Soldier Field.

Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger, guitarist Keith Richards, and drummer Charlie Watts perform during a concert at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium on June 22, 2018. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

The band also added a new stop on the tour, in New Orleans.

The Rolling Stones said they will honor all the tickets sold for the original shows.

The ‘No Filter’ tour was slated to start April 20 in Miami, but doctors told Jagger in late March he couldn’t go on tour.