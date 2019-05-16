CHICAGO (CBS)–The Rolling Stones announced Thursday plans to kick off their ‘No Filter’ tour in Chicago this summer. The tour had been postponed because Mick Jagger, 75, needed medical treatment.
The Chicago shows are scheduled for June 21 and 25 at Soldier Field.
The band also added a new stop on the tour, in New Orleans.
The Rolling Stones said they will honor all the tickets sold for the original shows.
The ‘No Filter’ tour was slated to start April 20 in Miami, but doctors told Jagger in late March he couldn’t go on tour.