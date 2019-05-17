CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot while driving on the Eisenhower Expressway late Thursday night near Maywood.
Illinois State Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the outbound lanes of the Eisenhower near 17th Avenue.
The driver was shot in the back, and the passenger was shot in the foot. They pulled off the expressway and abandoned the vehicle in Maywood, before taking themselves to Loyola University Medical Center.
It was the 18th time this year there has been a shooting on a Chicago area expressway.
Police shut down the outbound lanes between 17th and 25th avenues for about an hour as they investigated.