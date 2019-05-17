  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNo Exit!
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attempted Robbery, Chicago, shooting, West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot during an attempted robbery in the West Pullman neighborhood, according to police.

On Friday just after 6 p.m., a 30-year-old man was sitting in his parked vehicle next to a parked minivan in the 800 block of south Perry Avenue.

Police said one of the offenders exited the minivan, displayed a handgun and demanded property from the victim.

The offender then fired shots.

According to police, the male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and in is stable condition at University of Chicago Hospital.

Area South Detectives are investigating.