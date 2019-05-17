CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot during an attempted robbery in the West Pullman neighborhood, according to police.
On Friday just after 6 p.m., a 30-year-old man was sitting in his parked vehicle next to a parked minivan in the 800 block of south Perry Avenue.
Police said one of the offenders exited the minivan, displayed a handgun and demanded property from the victim.
The offender then fired shots.
According to police, the male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and in is stable condition at University of Chicago Hospital.
Area South Detectives are investigating.